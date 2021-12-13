Due to supply-chain issues, Texas Tech Student Health Services is unable to order crutches. We are asking the TTU community for donations of new or lightly-used crutches. There is a need for all sizes of crutches and each donation would be inspected and sanitized before being repurposed.

Please drop your donation off in the lobby of Student Health located at 1003 Flint Ave, starting Wednesday, December 15th. There will be a box located on the first floor of the Student Wellness Center near the Student Health Lobby.

Thank you for caring for the Red Raider Student Body!