Come CLIMB

On Friday, February 18th, 2022, Intramurals will be hosting a Climbing Flash Event @ the Rec Center Climbing Wall. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.

Experience Level Required: None, whether you climb every day, or have never climbed in your life. This event is specifically for YOU.

What do I win: The climber with the best time will have the chance to win an Intramural Championship T-Shirt.

Location @ the Rec Center Climbing Wall.





Location @ the Rec Center Climbing Wall.

TIME 3p.m.-6p.m.

Date February 18th, 2022

Come CLIMB - Come CLIMB - Come CLIMB





For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.

Phone: 806-742-2945

Email: urec.intramurals@ttu.edu