Come CLIMB - Come CLIMB - Come CLIMB
On Friday, February 18th, 2022, Intramurals will be hosting a Climbing Flash Event @ the Rec Center Climbing Wall. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.
Experience Level Required: None, whether you climb every day, or have never climbed in your life. This event is specifically for YOU.
What do I win: The climber with the best time will have the chance to win an Intramural Championship T-Shirt.
Location @ the Rec Center Climbing Wall.
TIME 3p.m.-6p.m.
Date February 18th, 2022
For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.
Phone: 806-742-2945
Email: urec.intramurals@ttu.edu