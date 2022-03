It is that time of year again, The Center for Campus Life will be holding their annual Student Org Academy as the start of next school year's registration and org compliance. RSVP on TechConnect to get the full information and itinerary for this date.

Posted:

3/24/2022



Originator:

Estreylla Sierra



Email:

estsierr@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 3/26/2022



Location:

SUB/Allen Theatre



Categories

Student Organization