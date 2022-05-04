Student Org Reinstatement Trainings are necessary for the following reasons:

1. You wish to reactivate (reinstate) an organization that was active in the past.

2. The organization failed to submit registration for the previous academic year.

3. The organization did not submit registration for the 2021-2022 (current) academic year before the deadline of the first day of fall classes, August 23, 2021.

4. The organization failed to complete mandatory Risk Management Training for the previous academic year.