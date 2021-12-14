Several news outlets have recently reported a critical vulnerability affecting Apache Log4j 2. The TTU IT Division is aware of, and actively monitoring this vulnerability and will notify system custodians of confirmed detections through the established vulnerability response process.





Log4j 2 is an opensource Apache logging framework that developers use to keep a record of activity within an application. It is widely used by enterprise applications and cloud services. Essentially, almost any system or application in which Java is used may include the Log4j 2 library. If you are unsure if systems or applications in your area are impacted, please contact your departmental IT support staff.





We encourage you to be vigilant in practicing cybersecurity. You may find additional cybersecurity tips at http://cybersecurity.ttu.edu . For more information or questions, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



