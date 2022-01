U.S. citizens only.. The Department Of Military Science Army ROTC is offering 2, 3, and 4 year scholarships to students interested in commissioning into the Army Reserve, National Guard or Active duty. The scholarship will pay tuition and fee's or room and board, plus a book allowance of $1,200 yearly and a monthly stipend of $425.00...

For additional information please contact Mr. George Hampton at 806-834-5018 or email George.Hampton@ttu.edu Posted:

