Reach new heights with UREC

On Friday, February 18th, 2022 (TOMORROW), Intramurals will be hosting a Climbing Flash Event @ the Rec Center Climbing Wall. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss out on.

Experience Level Required: None, whether you climb every day, or have never climbed in your life. This event is specifically for YOU. 

What do I win: The climber with the best time will have the chance to win an Intramural Championship T-Shirt?  

Location @ the Rec Center Climbing Wall.

TIME 3p.m.-6p.m.

 Date February 18th, 2022
2/17/2022

Donavon Hailey

Donavon.Hailey@ttu.edu

University Recreation Student Fees


