Students interested in working with children or managing projects will have the opportunity to visit with representatives from diverse summer camps offering a variety of paid positions for Summer 2022. The Summer Camp Job Fair is open to all classifications and majors.

Students have a great deal to gain from summer camp employment. A summer camp work experience offers the opportunity to work with children of different ages and personalities. You will acquire a team-oriented mindset and leadership development skills. Camp employers are looking for a wide range of skill sets from general to specific.

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: SUB Ballroom

To Register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Brittainy Klemme, or call us at (806)742-2210.