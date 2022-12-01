Don’t miss out on Red Raider Camp’s Food Truck Festival coming to Memorial Circle every first Wednesday throughout the Spring semester.

Your purchase is going toward a good cause! A percentage of proceeds is donated by the vendors to send new students to Red Raider Camp who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend. Red Raider Camp is a 3-day, 2-night history and traditions camp where new students meet friends, have fun, and learn more about their new home at Texas Tech University.

To keep up with which food trucks will be featured each month, follow Red Raider Camp on Instagram or Facebook!

Sponsored by the TTU Department of Transition and Engagement.