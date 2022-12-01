TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TODAY: Food Trucks at Memorial Circle!

Don’t miss out on Red Raider Camp’s Food Truck Festival coming to Memorial Circle every first Wednesday throughout the Spring semester.

Your purchase is going toward a good cause! A percentage of proceeds is donated by the vendors to send new students to Red Raider Camp who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend. Red Raider Camp is a 3-day, 2-night history and traditions camp where new students meet friends, have fun, and learn more about their new home at Texas Tech University.

To keep up with which food trucks will be featured each month, follow Red Raider Camp on Instagram or Facebook

Sponsored by the TTU Department of Transition and Engagement.
Posted:
1/12/2022

Originator:
Red Raider Camp

Email:
redraidercamp@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 1/12/2022

Location:
Memorial Circle


