Best summer ever + Make new friends + Earn money = Your next job?

Description: If you are a proud Red Raider who wants to make friends, make money, and make an impact on first year student, we have the perfect job for you! Come to a Red Raider Camp Staff Information Session to learn more about this opportunity and receive the online application! January 11 at 1:00pm in SUB Playa Room January 24 at 12:00pm in SUB Playa Room January 25 at 5:30pm in SUB Playa Room January 26 at 5:00pm in SUB Playa Room January 27 at 4:30pm in SUB Playa Room January 28 at 11:00am in SUB Playa Room January 31 at 2:30pm in SUB Playa Room February 1 at 4pm in SUB Playa Room February 2 at 12:30pm in SUB Playa Room February 3 at 10:30am in SUB Playa Room February 4 at 10am in SUB Brazos Room **Attending an information session is required in order to receive an application. All 30-minute information sessions will be held in-person in the Student Union Building. For more information, visit redraidercamp.ttu.edu or email us at redraidercamp@ttu.edu! Posted:

1/4/2022



Originator:

Red Raider Camp



Email:

redraidercamp@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





