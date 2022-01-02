TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LAST CHANCE: Apply to be a Red Raider Camp Counselor!

If you are a proud Red Raider who wants to make friends, make money, and make an impact on first year student, we have the perfect job for you! Come to a Red Raider Camp Staff Information Session to learn more about this opportunity and receive the online application! 


TODAY, February 1 at 4pm in SUB Playa Room 

TOMORROW, February 2 at 12:30pm in SUB Playa Room 

Thursday, February 3 at 10:30am in SUB Playa Room 

Friday, February 4 at 10am in SUB Brazos Room 

 

**Attending an information session is required in order to receive an application. 

All 30-minute information sessions will be held in-person in the Student Union Building. 

 

For more information, visit redraidercamp.ttu.edu or email us at redraidercamp@ttu.edu! 
Posted:
2/1/2022

Originator:
Red Raider Camp

Email:
redraidercamp@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


