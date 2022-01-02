LAST CHANCE: Apply to be a Red Raider Camp Counselor!

If you are a proud Red Raider who wants to make friends, make money, and make an impact on first year student, we have the perfect job for you! Come to a Red Raider Camp Staff Information Session to learn more about this opportunity and receive the online application!

TODAY, February 1 at 4pm in SUB Playa Room TOMORROW, February 2 at 12:30pm in SUB Playa Room Thursday, February 3 at 10:30am in SUB Playa Room Friday, February 4 at 10am in SUB Brazos Room **Attending an information session is required in order to receive an application. All 30-minute information sessions will be held in-person in the Student Union Building. For more information, visit redraidercamp.ttu.edu or email us at redraidercamp@ttu.edu! Posted:

2/1/2022



Red Raider Camp



redraidercamp@ttu.edu



N/A





