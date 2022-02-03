TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Library expands chat service

With new expanded hours, you can chat online or via text with YOUR librarian for research help, to learn about library services, ask questions and much more. We’re here when you need us.

Visit library.ttu.edu or text 806.686.3470.
Posted:
3/2/2022

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


