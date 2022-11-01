TTU HomeTechAnnounce

STUDENT DISABILITY SERVICES INVITES YOU TO WINTER RAIDER WELCOME JANUARY 11TH

Students Disability Services welcomes you to our Winter Raider Welcome Event! There will be staff to answer your questions, as well as refreshments and tours available of our newly renovated office. The event will take place tomorrow, January 11th from 12 PM to 2 PM.  

 

This is a great opportunity for students to:

 

- Tour newly renovated spaces in Weeks Hall

- Explore student study spaces / computer labs

- Engage and reconnect with Student Disability Services staff

- Refresh on how to request LOAs for the Fall

- Collect pink sheets / note-taking booklets

- Familiarize themselves with SDS / TECHniques Center resources

 

Please RSVP for the event by emailing sds@ttu.edu.


We will also have a virtual component to this event for students who are unable to attend in-person. SDS students should check their TTU email for the link to Blackboard Collaborate Ultra. Please contact SDS counselor, Teesha Low, with any questions (teesha.low@ttu.edu). 


 
Posted:
1/10/2022

Originator:
Teesha Low

Email:
Teesha.Low@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Disability Services

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 1/11/2022

Location:
130 Weeks Hall

