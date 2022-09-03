Are you outgoing? Creative? Energetic? Then we want YOU to join our team! The Department of Transition & Engagement is looking for students who can develop interesting and engaging content that shares the student experience throughout the year. This is a great opportunity to build your professional skills and enhance your resume with a fun and dynamic internship. You will develop posts for the Transition & Engagement brand accounts and engage with followers on all our platforms. You will also gain experience in working with a team and build your portfolio.

All positions are paid at $10 per hour, and you will have the opportunity to begin work in the summer or in the fall semester. Applications are due April 10, so don’t wait to apply! Visit our website here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/socialmedia/socialmediateam.php.