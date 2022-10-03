Transition & Engagement is seeking a graduate assistant to begin in Summer 2022 and continue into the academic year. Students with public relations, student affairs, student activities, or student leadership experience are especially encouraged to apply! You will gain experience in event planning, social media, marketing, team development, and more. For more information about our department, visit www.studentengagement.ttu.edu

Applications are due Sunday, April 10. To apply, you will fill out a brief online application (primarily biographical data and short answers). You will also submit a cover letter and resume within the online application. For more information and to apply, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/graduateassistants.php

Posted:

3/10/2022



Originator:

Megan Ohlmann



Email:

megan.ohlmann@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





Categories

Departmental

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

