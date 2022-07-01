Effective January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, the maximum mileage reimbursement rate for state employee travel in a personal vehicle will increase to 58.5 cents per mile (up from 56 cents in 2021). This rate is consistent with the Internal Revenue Service's standard mileage rate. See Current Rates or Transportation: Mileage in Personal Vehicle in Textravel for more information. Posted:

1/7/2022



Originator:

Brandon Harper



Email:

b.harper@ttu.edu



Department:

Procurement Services





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

