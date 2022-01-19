The workshops include:

* How to Do a Literature Review -- Jan. 21

* Publishing Your Research –Jan. 28

* Poster Presentation – Feb. 4

* Managing Your Citations – Feb. 11

* Identifying Grants for Research and Project Funding - Feb. 18

* Managing Your Research Data – Feb. 25

* Predatory Publishing – March 4

* Altmetrics– March 11

* Copyright and Fair Use – March 25

You only need to attend 8 of the 10 workshops to be eligible for the certificate; please register for workshops.

Jointly sponsored by Texas Tech University Libraries and the Graduate School.

For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu, 806.834.2148.