Human anatomy comes to life as you zoom, rotate and explore interactive 3D models. And interactive chemistry models include the Periodic Table's organization, element properties, electron configurations and more.

Join the online workshop Feb. 2 to learn more about 3D Anatomy and 3D Chemistry.

Databases A-Z and type Gale Interactive in the search box. To explore 3D anatomy and chemistry models, visit library.ttu.edu , clickand typein the search box. Posted:

