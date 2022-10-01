The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics is hiring! We are seeking a Research Associate to join our Mass Spectrometry Core. Apply today! About the Department and/or College The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics (CBG), a multidisciplinary center at Texas Tech University (TTU), seeks a Research Associate to join the Mass Spectrometry core facility at in the CBG. Major/Essential Functions Qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins/peptide/small molecule samples using LC-MS/MS approaches

Sample preparation prior to mass spectrometry analysis

Write standard operating procedures, schedule work, analyze data, maintain accurate records and write reports, prepare and maintain stocks of necessary reagents, solutions, and supplies

Presentation of results at internal or external meetings

Report the status of projects and observations to the core manager

Design and execute protocols and experiments; modify protocols as needed

Assist in writing scientific publications and grants. Review literature to stay current with related technology

Assist in the training of new laboratory personnel, students, and collaborators Required Qualifications Master's degree or specialized academic training beyond the Bachelor's level in a particular field of science or engineering equivalent to a Master's degree. One year research experience. Knowledge of modern research practices, the methods, resources, and standards thereof. Preferred Qualifications Strong training in mass spectrometry techniques applied in the analysis of peptides, proteins, and/or small molecules.

Experience with MALDI-TOF and GCMS, background in UPLC/HPLC, SDS-PAGE and 2D-gel electrophoresis for protein separation, knowledge of bioinformatics database search software, expertise in analysis of post-translation modifications using mass spectrometry, familiar with protein quantification using tagging techniques (iTRAQ, TMT) or label-free quantification (spectral count, XIC). Posted:

1/10/2022



Originator:

Shannon Sears



Email:

Shannon.Sears@ttu.edu



Department:

Center for BioTechnology Genomics





