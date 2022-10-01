|
The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics is hiring! We are seeking a Research Associate to join our Mass Spectrometry Core.
About the Department and/or College
The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics (CBG), a multidisciplinary center at Texas Tech University (TTU), seeks a Research Associate to join the Mass Spectrometry core facility at in the CBG.
Major/Essential Functions
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins/peptide/small molecule samples using LC-MS/MS approaches
- Sample preparation prior to mass spectrometry analysis
- Write standard operating procedures, schedule work, analyze data, maintain accurate records and write reports, prepare and maintain stocks of necessary reagents, solutions, and supplies
- Presentation of results at internal or external meetings
- Report the status of projects and observations to the core manager
- Design and execute protocols and experiments; modify protocols as needed
- Assist in writing scientific publications and grants. Review literature to stay current with related technology
- Assist in the training of new laboratory personnel, students, and collaborators
Required Qualifications
Master's degree or specialized academic training beyond the Bachelor's level in a particular field of science or engineering equivalent to a Master's degree. One year research experience. Knowledge of modern research practices, the methods, resources, and standards thereof.
Preferred Qualifications
- Strong training in mass spectrometry techniques applied in the analysis of peptides, proteins, and/or small molecules.
- Experience with MALDI-TOF and GCMS, background in UPLC/HPLC, SDS-PAGE and 2D-gel electrophoresis for protein separation, knowledge of bioinformatics database search software, expertise in analysis of post-translation modifications using mass spectrometry, familiar with protein quantification using tagging techniques (iTRAQ, TMT) or label-free quantification (spectral count, XIC).
