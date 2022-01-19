TTU HomeTechAnnounce

AFAA Certification Informational Meeting

We partner with NASM and AFAA for 50% off the certification. In our 8-week course you will learn formats such as:

  • Practical Experience in the following formats
  • Step, Kickboxing, Strength, Cycle, Core, Intervals, Yoga, Pilates, Barre and Water
  • Cueing/Inclusive Language Training
  • Soft Skills Training
  • Social Media Training
  • AFAA Certification Exam and 1 Retake
  • Digital Textbook & Hardcopy
  • Online Lectures and Videos
  • Certification exam preparation
  • Anatomy and physiology
  • Kinesiology of human movement
  • Special Populations
  • How to design and choreography a fitness class
  • Training on modalities
  • Foundations of nutrition and weight management
  • Business & Communications
  • Fitness business administration
  • Group Fitness Practical Manual
  • 32-Count Music
  • Group Fitness Website for additional video resources
  • Performance review evaluation from experienced fitness professional through video and peer to peer

Our goal is to have each person that takes this course leave with the skills to be a UREC Fitness Instructor and to stand out within the fitness industry. Welcome to the RaiderFitness Institute! Join us on January 26th at the SRC from -8pm to learn more!
Posted:
1/19/2022

Originator:
Shelby Bentley

Email:
shelby.bentley@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


