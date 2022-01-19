We partner with NASM and AFAA for 50% off the certification. In our 8-week course you will learn formats such as:

Practical Experience in the following formats



Step, Kickboxing, Strength, Cycle, Core, Intervals, Yoga, Pilates, Barre and Water



Cueing/Inclusive Language Training



Soft Skills Training



Social Media Training



AFAA Certification Exam and 1 Retake



Digital Textbook & Hardcopy



Online Lectures and Videos



Certification exam preparation



Anatomy and physiology



Kinesiology of human movement



Special Populations



How to design and choreography a fitness class



Training on modalities



Foundations of nutrition and weight management



Business & Communications



Fitness business administration



Group Fitness Practical Manual



32-Count Music



Group Fitness Website for additional video resources



Performance review evaluation from experienced fitness professional through video and peer to peer



