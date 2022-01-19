We partner with NASM and AFAA for 50% off the certification. In our 8-week course you will learn formats such as:
- Practical Experience in the following formats
- Step, Kickboxing, Strength, Cycle, Core, Intervals, Yoga, Pilates, Barre and Water
- Cueing/Inclusive Language Training
- Soft Skills Training
- Social Media Training
- AFAA Certification Exam and 1 Retake
- Digital Textbook & Hardcopy
- Online Lectures and Videos
- Certification exam preparation
- Anatomy and physiology
- Kinesiology of human movement
- Special Populations
- How to design and choreography a fitness class
- Training on modalities
- Foundations of nutrition and weight management
- Business & Communications
- Fitness business administration
- Group Fitness Practical Manual
- 32-Count Music
- Group Fitness Website for additional video resources
- Performance review evaluation from experienced fitness professional through video and peer to peer
Our goal is to have each person that takes this course leave with the skills to be a UREC Fitness Instructor and to stand out within the fitness industry. Welcome to the RaiderFitness Institute! Join us on January 26th at the SRC from -8pm to learn more!