JCPenney is partnering with the University Career Center to provide professional clothing at a hugely discounted price. From January 30th- May 2nd students can purchase suits, dresses, sport coats, pants, skirts, blouses, ties, and shoes to build a career wardrobe.

Text RAIDER to 67292 to get your coupon!

When: Now - May 2nd

For more details visit: www.jcpenney.com/m/suit-up

If you have any questions, please contact Toni Krebbs or call us at (806)742-2210