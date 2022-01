The Dean's Office in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources currently has two full-time positions open:

Business Coordinator, 26407BR

IT Support Technician III, 26514BR

If you are interested in either of these positions, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hr/workattexastech/ (click on the staff tab and search using the requisition numbers listed above) for detailed information about each of these job opportunities.