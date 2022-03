Register for our Career Exploration Day to have a career counselor help you explore potential majors and career paths! Let the UCC help if you are confused about your major or feeling the pressure to make a decision about a career.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

o In-Person Appointments from 9AM-4PM

Registration is available on Hire Red Raiders.

If you have any questions, please email Brittainy Klemme or call us at (806)742-2210