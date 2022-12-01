Have you ever done the renegade? Do you know about Hurricane Tortilla? If the answer is yes, then join the @ttuengagement social media team for a night of trivia, prizes, free food, and fun!





Come by the SUB Red Raider Lounge for lots of Chick-Fil-A nuggets and the chance to win free shirts and TTU gear! Even if you aren't up on all the current trends, we promise you'll still have fun! We'll see you at 6:00 tonight!



