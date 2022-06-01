The course is offered as part of Wind-U, a multi-university collaborative graduate education program funded by the National Science Foundation to address current needs in one of the fastest-growing employment sectors in North America—the wind energy industry. It combines the expertise of renowned wind energy scientists, specialists, and academics to offer a unique graduate-level program for wind energy engineers, developers, and professionals looking to enhance their knowledge of all facets of the wind energy industry, including turbine design and engineering, project development, energy policy, finance, and repower. The course is relevant for Electrical, Mechanical, Geosciences, Civil, and any other graduate students interested in joining the renewable energy technical workforce.