Join RISE as we talk about stalking awareness and get a free starbucks drink of your choice! Stop by the SUB Bookstore Cafe on 1/27 from 9-11 and get a drink while supplies last!

Posted:

1/19/2022



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 1/27/2022



Location:

SUB Bookstore Starbucks



