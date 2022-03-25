Learn about national drug and alcohol facts week at this RISE Peer Educator table! Stop by and grab the sticker of the month while you're here. Find us outside the SUB from 12-2pm. See you there! Posted:

3/25/2022



Originator:

Ashley Marino



Email:

Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 3/25/2022



Location:

Outside of the SUB



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

