RISE Up Health Hub: Drug & Alcohol Facts Week

Learn about national drug and alcohol facts week at this RISE Peer Educator table! Stop by and grab the sticker of the month while you're here. Find us outside the SUB from 12-2pm. See you there!
Posted:
3/25/2022

Originator:
Ashley Marino

Email:
Ashley.Rose.Marino@ttu.edu

Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/25/2022

Location:
Outside of the SUB

