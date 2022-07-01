TTU's week-long celebration to commemorate the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior will occur the week of Jan. 13th - 24th! The pandemic will not stop us from honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s and recommitting ourselves to advance the cause he died pursuing: social justice and racial reconciliation. There will be several opportunities to get involved virtually and in person.

The National Theme is “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community” the TTU theme and events are hosted to encourage the theme “It Starts with Me” for the TTU Community to exhibit the national pledge through The King Center to BE LOVE.



