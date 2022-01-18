As we continue to teach in these challenging times, we want to take the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible work many people on campus are doing to support student success.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help students learn?

Do you know someone who has supported student success either in or outside of the classroom?

Do you know someone who as shown compassion and dedication to students?

Do you know someone who provided a transformational learning experience?

If so, please nominate this person as a “hidden gem” at Texas Tech.This recognition is open to anyone who has a teaching role or who has helped support student success at Texas Tech, including tenure-track faculty, teaching assistants, advisors, instructors, and more.

