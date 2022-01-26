As we continue to teach in these challenging times, we want to take the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the incredible work many people on campus are doing to support student success.
- Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help students learn?
- Do you know someone who has supported student success either in or outside of the classroom?
- Do you know someone who as shown compassion and dedication to students?
- Do you know someone who provided a transformational learning experience?
If so, please nominate this person as a “hidden gem” at Texas Tech.This recognition is open to anyone who has a teaching role or who has helped support student success at Texas Tech, including tenure-track faculty, teaching assistants, advisors, instructors, and more.