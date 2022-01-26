TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Paid Research Participants Needed for Online Study
The Department of Computer Science and Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seek participants for an online (no face-to-face contact) study on how people perceive emails. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Participants will be asked to access a website and use Zoom video calling for this study. The researchers will also be collecting information that each participant has made publicly available online. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential. 

Participants will receive $25 for up to 1.5 hours of their time.

For more information or to volunteer, please email keith.s.jones@ttu.edu. 

Questions or concerns can also be directed to the Principal Investigator: Dr. Keith Jones (keith.s.jones@ttu.edu).

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.
Posted:
1/26/2022

Originator:
Keith Jones

Email:
KEITH.S.JONES@TTU.EDU

Department:
Psychological Sciences


