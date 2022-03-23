The Department of Computer Science and Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seek participants for an online (no face-to-face contact) study on how people perceive emails. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Participants will be asked to access a website and use Zoom video calling for this study. The researchers will also be collecting information that each participant has made publicly available online. This is NOT a clinical study. It will not involve medication or treatment of any kind. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.





Participants will receive $25 for up to 1.5 hours of their time.





For more information or to volunteer, please email keith.s.jones@ttu.edu.





Questions or concerns can also be directed to the Principal Investigator: Dr. Keith Jones (keith.s.jones@ttu.edu).





This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.