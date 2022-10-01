The Department of English seeks an Undergraduate Research Assistant (RA) to work in collaboration with the grant-funded project, “Understanding the Design, Delivery, and Impact of Multimodal Social Advocacy Projects.” The student hired into this position will work closely with collaborators from other institutions. At Texas Tech University, the student will be supervised by Dr. Jason Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu).

Send your brief resume and cover letter via email to Dr. Tham by Monday, January 24, 2022.





See full job description on this Google Doc: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LW0Xto-s4UQL9774vXasRBHikWqPORodT2SysMRzV24/edit?usp=sharing