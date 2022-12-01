TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Hispanic & Latin American Video Gaming Experience - Call for Proposals

Our aim for this event is to elevate and center the study of Hispanic culture in the U.S. and Latin American video gaming and to catalyze scholarship as well as creative development in this dynamic and profitable media sector. The College of Media & Communication is also growing academic, and community programming focused on gaming culture, including a newly renovated gaming and esports lab. 

Our two-day event (February 25 and 26, 2022) will feature keynote addresses from:

Anna Huerta

·       Dr. Phillip Penix-Tadsen, Associate Professor of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of Delaware

·       Dr. Jose Zagal, Professor of Entertainment Arts and Engineering at the University of Utah

·       In addition, the event will host a special guest speaker, Dr. Adrienne Shaw, Associate Professor of Media Studies in the Temple University Klein College of Media. Also, the symposium will feature programmed panels and interactive poster sessions assembled from competitively submitted abstracts organized by theme. 

For more details about the call for abstracts (1200 words, submitted in English, Spanish, or Portuguese) and registration information (the hybrid event is free), please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/gaming/

 

More information is available from Dr. Kent Wilkinson at kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/12/2022

Originator:
Kenton Wilkinson

Email:
kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Dept of JEM


Categories