Our two-day event (February 25 and 26, 2022) will feature keynote addresses from:

Anna Huerta

Anna Huerta , Senior Design Director at EA/Maxis

· Dr. Phillip Penix-Tadsen, Associate Professor of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at the University of Delaware

· Dr. Jose Zagal, Professor of Entertainment Arts and Engineering at the University of Utah

· In addition, the event will host a special guest speaker, Dr. Adrienne Shaw, Associate Professor of Media Studies in the Temple University Klein College of Media. Also, the symposium will feature programmed panels and interactive poster sessions assembled from competitively submitted abstracts organized by theme.

For more details about the call for abstracts (1200 words, submitted in English, Spanish, or Portuguese) and registration information (the hybrid event is free), please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/comc/research/hihic/events/gaming/

More information is available from Dr. Kent Wilkinson at kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu