Virtual Info Session: Thurgood Marshall School of Law
Come learn about Thurgood Marshall School of Law which is part of Texas Southern University in Houston, TX. We will talk about our law school, the admission process, and answer any questions you may have. Register here to attend: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpc-GurzMsHNXSpVcJEAQGlFwpWXwUe4R8. 
1/14/2022

Kristi Bloomquist

Kristi.Fierro@ttu.edu

Tech Transfer Acceleration Program

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 1/20/2022

Zoom

