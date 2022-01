The Knight Raiders meet every Wednesday in the SUB from 5 pm until 6:45 pm. Come for as much or little as your schedule allows. We provide boards, pieces, and clocks.

We happily and eagerly invite players of ALL skills; we coach up those who are new or novice, and we do our best to challenge those who are more experienced.

If you have questions, please contact Dr. Day (jeff.day@ttu.edu).