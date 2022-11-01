Take Hip-Hop in U.S. Pop Culture with guest instructor, world-renowned B-boy Anthony DeNaro, a.k.a. YNOT .





DAN 2323 meets ONLINE Wednesdays 5:00-7:50pm. Hip-Hop and U.S. Pop Culture explores the growth and development of hip-hop through the lens of pop culture, as seen in television, film, advertising, fashion, popular music, and the internet, including social media. We dive into what makes something popular, how popular culture impacts personal identity and choice, and how people experiment with popular culture within dance. Course fulfills Multicultural Core for Dance Majors/Minors. All majors welcome!



