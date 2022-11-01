ARTH 5363 The Multiple 19th century

Dr Kevin Chua

CRN: 57097, Spring 2022, Tu 3-550pm, Arch 201





“In those days images traveled the world under false identities. To them there was nothing more hateful than to remain captive, self-identical, in one painting, one photograph, one engraving, under the aegis of one another. No medium, no language, no syntax could contain them; from birth to last resting place they could always escape through new techniques of transposition.” – Michel Foucault, “Photogenic Painting”





This art history graduate seminar looks at reproduction, iteration, copies, and multiples, in especially print, photography, and sculpture in the 19th century. During this century, the revival of reproductive engraving set off a wave of experiments that broke away from conventional media, to occupy all manner of unruly, in-between spaces: engravings that simulated photographs, photography haunted by painting, sculpture doubling-down on its un-originality. Familiar notions of authorship and medium – and no doubt time and history – were suddenly up for grabs. Long before Walter Benjamin wrote his seminal essay “The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction” (1935), then, artists and amateurs were experimenting with hybrid media. We will examine intermediality and its circulation (e.g. photo albums), look into the tension between image and object, open up the relation between art, technology, and perception, consider the social basis of forgery, and explore the algorithmic and the archive. Theorists and historians we will read include Walter Benjamin, Stephen Bann, Jacques Derrida, Jennifer Roberts, and Geoffrey Batchen. For inquiries, please contact Dr Kevin Chua, at kevin.chua@ttu.edu