The 2022 Off-Campus Housing Fair will be hosted in the Student Union Building Ballroom on February 8th, from 10AM-4:30PM.





Over 30 apartment complexes in Lubbock will be offering information at this event. Students will also have the ability to meet with Student Legal Services in order to receive assistance in lease reviews. Lease signing is not permitted at the event. There will also be plenty of opportunities for students to receive free swag!