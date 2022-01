PLEASE JOIN US FOR A RETIREMENT RECEPTION IN HONOR OF KAY RHODES FOR 41 YEARS OF EXEMPLARY SERVICE WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19, 2021 3:00pm to 5:00pm REMARKS / PRESENTATION AT 3:30pm COME AND GO TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY SYSTEM ADMINISTRATION BUILDING BOARD OF REGENTS ROOM 1508 KNOXVILLE AVE LUBBOCK, TEXAS Posted:

1/11/2022



Originator:

Chyrel Mitchell



Email:

Chyrel.Mitchell@ttu.edu



Department:

Information Technology



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 1/19/2022



Location:

System Administration Building, Board of Regents Room, 1508 Knoxville Ave



