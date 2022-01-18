Copies of the book, “Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaption” by Octavia Butler will be available free for the first 24 participants who register to join the virtual reading group.



A book preview will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 20 via Zoom. A book discussion is set from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom.

“Kindred” is considered an essential work in feminist, science-fiction and fantasy genres, and a cornerstone of the Afrofuturism movement. The intersectionality of race, history and the treatment of women addressed within the original work remain critical topics in contemporary dialogue, both in the classroom and in the public sphere.

The meetings are open to everyone, but registration is required. For Texas Tech campus community members with a Tech email address, please register here: https://cal.library.ttu.edu/event/8751764.

For members of the Lubbock community, please register here: https://tinyurl.com/ydmad6yu

The first 24 who sign up will receive a free copy of the book courtesy of the Texas Tech Humanities Center. Swag bags also will be available at the Library’s East Service Desk for those who register.

This reading group series is sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech; the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; the MLK 2022 Celebration Committee; and the University Libraries.

Contact Joshua Salmans, Joshua.salmans@ttu.edu for more information.