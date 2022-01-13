TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Gamma Alpha Omega sisters would love to meet you and share more information about our amazing organization. We have a winter raider welcome virtual student org fair events starting January 13th from 11am-1pm so if you would like to attend and get to know us better, let us know and RSVP! Follow our Instagram page @ttugammas to stay updated. If you have any questions and or concerns, feel free to contact Jasmine Ortiz at jasortiz@ttu.edu or at (817)408-5348. I hope to see you all soon!

1/13/2022

Zenaida Gonzales

zengonza@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/13/2022

https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/7684347

