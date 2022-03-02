In an effort to gain a better understanding of how open educational resources (OER) and other affordable course materials are being used on campus, the Open Educational Resources Librarian (Sabrina Davis), has created this OER Adoption Form.

OER are defined as teaching, learning and research materials that are in the public domain or created under an open license that allow no, or limited, restrictions to access, use, redistribution and adaptation. These teaching and learning materials can include textbooks, tests, workbooks, modules, full courses, streaming videos and any other materials or tools that support student academic support and learning. If you are currently using OER in any of your courses, or if you have used OER in any previous TTU courses, please complete this form at your earliest convenience. If you have used OER in multiple courses, you will need to complete a form for each course.

For any questions regarding OER, please contact the OER Librarian at libraries.oer@ttu.edu.