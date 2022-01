February 7, 2022 and registration to table at the fair is now open! This volunteer fair has been pivotal in connecting Texas Tech Students to organizations centered around volunteer hours and providing them with a way to give back to the community while attending Texas Tech. The Student Activities Board is hosting the Spring Volunteer fair onand registration to table at the fair is now open! This volunteer fair has been pivotal in connecting Texas Tech Students to organizations centered around volunteer hours and providing them with a way to give back to the community while attending Texas Tech.

February 1st at 5PM. Visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/outreach/volfair.php and click on the registration link to find more information about the fair. Registration will close on Posted:

1/18/2022



Originator:

Loni Crosby



Email:

loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities





