The Student Activities Board is giving away free crocs with jibbitz THIS WEEK. Reserve your spot now by visiting the link in the SAB Instagram bio (@texastechsab) or by visiting the site directly at (https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a084da5ac2fa0ff2-crocin). YOU MUST RESERVE A TIME SLOT PRIOR TO PICKUP!





*Limit one pair for student with a valid TTU student ID

*Sizes and colors are limited!