Get Rewarded for Less than 40 mins of Your Time!

I invite you to participate in an aural perception study that aims at measuring how well native speakers of American English can discriminate specific sound segments. The task will take approximately 30-40 minutes. In order to participate, you must: Be a native speaker of American English.

Be 18 years or older.

Have a typical hearing, speech and vision. Participants will receive compensation of $10 for their participation. Participation in this study is voluntary, confidential and anonymous. The study carries no risk and is IRB approved (IRB2021-51). If you’re interested, please leave your information on the sheet (https://forms.office.com/r/gxZCzAvcSc) and we will contact you ASAP. For more information or to schedule an appointment, you are also very welcome to contact me, Khaleel Abusal, directly at khaleel.abusal@ttu.edu Posted:

1/18/2022



Originator:

Khaleel Mahmoud Khaleel Abusal



Email:

khaleel.abusal@ttu.edu



Department:

English





