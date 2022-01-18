|
I invite you to participate in an aural perception study that aims at measuring how well native speakers of American English can discriminate specific sound segments. The task will take approximately 30-40 minutes.
In order to participate, you must:
Participants will receive compensation of $10 for their participation.
Participation in this study is voluntary, confidential and anonymous. The study carries no risk and is IRB approved (IRB2021-51).
|Posted:
1/18/2022
Originator:
Khaleel Mahmoud Khaleel Abusal
Email:
khaleel.abusal@ttu.edu
Department:
English
Categories