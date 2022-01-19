TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Paid Student Assistant Position Available
The department of UIL is seeking a new undergraduate student assistant. Please contact Dominique Gonzales at Dominiquerox.Gonzales@ttu.edu for any further questions or more information. 
The primary job function of a Student Assistant will include office support by performing daily tasks including, but not limited to, greeting walk-in customers, answering/making phone calls, directing and referring customers to appropriate staff and/or departments. The student assistant is expected to attend and help with UIL academic and athletic events.
 Preferred Qualifications:
  • Able to perform heavy lifting. 
  • Flexible schedule: early mornings and weekends. 
  • Undergraduate student 
  • Must have experience in UIL events in high schools such as journalism, math/science, accounting, theatre, etc. 
Posted:
1/19/2022

Originator:
Cassandra Perales

Email:
casperal@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories