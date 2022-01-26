The department of UIL is seeking a new undergraduate student assistant. Please contact Dominique Gonzales at Dominiquerox.Gonzales@ttu.edu for any further questions or more information.

The primary job function of a Student Assistant will include office support by performing daily tasks including, but not limited to, greeting walk-in customers, answering/making phone calls, directing and referring customers to appropriate staff and/or departments. The student assistant is expected to attend and help with UIL academic and athletic events.

Preferred Qualifications:

Able to perform heavy lifting.

Flexible schedule: early mornings and weekends.

Undergraduate student

Must have experience in UIL events in high schools such as journalism, math/science, accounting, theatre, etc.





