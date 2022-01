The Trotters have been putting in work and they're coming to Spread Game. The all-new Spread Game Tour is an unforgettable experience. Don't miss ankle-breaking crossovers, ball-handling wizardry and an all-new in-game dunk contest. This is the team the whole family can cheer for.

MLKDAY to buy your tickets before the public and save up to 35% on select tickets! Use the codeto buy your tickets before the public and save up to 35% on select tickets! Click HERE to purchase your pre-sale tickets today!



for more info, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com Posted:

1/17/2022



Originator:

Kendall Finney



Email:

kendall.finney@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Arts & Entertainment