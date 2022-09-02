TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Health Professions School Fair – Feb. 9, 2022, SUB Ballroom

Join us for the 11th Annual Health Professions School Fair on Wed., Feb. 9, from 1:00-5:00pm in the SUB Ballroom. Meet with dozens of health professions school representatives in Medicine, Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physician Assistant, Dentistry, Speech Pathology, Pharmacy, Chiropractic, Optometry and Clinical Lab Sciences. Free to attend, for more information visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/HealthFair.php. Organized by the Office of Pre-Professional Health Careers (PPHC), 806-742-3078.

1/28/2022

Amy Perez

Amy.Perez@ttu.edu

Pre Professional Health Care

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/9/2022

SUB Ballroom

